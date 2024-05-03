Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $3,265,899.93 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 91,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $3,265,899.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,232,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,508,191.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, John Bicket sold 57,770 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,934,139.60.

On Tuesday, February 27th, John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $2,720,459.42.

On Tuesday, February 6th, John Bicket sold 79,236 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $2,490,387.48.

Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $40.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 254,473 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $5,878,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 608.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 640,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Samsara by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 37,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

