Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $130.90, but opened at $140.00. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $136.00, with a volume of 574,101 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after buying an additional 243,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,797 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.77 and its 200-day moving average is $110.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

