Sareum (LON:SAR) Shares Up 18%

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR)'s stock price was up 18% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.63 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28.63 ($0.36). Approximately 664,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,038,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.25 ($0.30).

Sareum Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.59 million, a P/E ratio of -505.00 and a beta of -0.69.

About Sareum

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

