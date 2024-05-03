Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $41.04.

In related news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $208,470.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,181.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Saul Centers news, COO David Todd Pearson purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $83,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $208,470.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,181.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

