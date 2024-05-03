Savant Capital LLC Acquires 152 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $140.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.65. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.59%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

