Savant Capital LLC Acquires 23,763 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,763 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.79% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 345,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 73,231 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Planning Center Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 137,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period.

Shares of DFSI opened at $32.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of -0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

