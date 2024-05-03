Savant Capital LLC Acquires 3,370 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 564,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,286,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 116,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 27,834 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

