Savant Capital LLC Acquires 571 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.