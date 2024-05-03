Savant Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 73,453 Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 513.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS DIHP opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of -1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.