Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,244,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $344.50 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.82 and a 200-day moving average of $319.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.14.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

