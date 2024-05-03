Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC opened at $155.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day moving average of $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

