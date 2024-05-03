Savant Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,727 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $214.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.82.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

