Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,595,266,000 after buying an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Allstate by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,239,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,324,000 after buying an additional 53,821 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 23.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,163,000 after buying an additional 782,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after buying an additional 1,311,095 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $169.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of -136.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

