Savant Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 927.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 73,891 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 628.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTSD stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52 week low of $88.44 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.75.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

