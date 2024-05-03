Savant Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 38,038 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 136,960 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,434,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 22,666 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $24.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.