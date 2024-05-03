Savant Capital LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 72,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in General Mills by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.9 %

General Mills stock opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

