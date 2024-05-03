Savant Capital LLC Has $1.93 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,892,774,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth $168,636,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 33,201.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,189,000 after acquiring an additional 410,705 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Linde by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,865,000 after acquiring an additional 391,153 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Linde by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,033,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,681,000 after acquiring an additional 358,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $419.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $202.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $455.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.38. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $350.60 and a 12 month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.