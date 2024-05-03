Savant Capital LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $116.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

