Savant Capital LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,819 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Ares Capital Profile

Free Report

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

