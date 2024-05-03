Savant Capital LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 100,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,045,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.1% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.21.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm has a market cap of $163.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

