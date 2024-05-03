Savant Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after buying an additional 272,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. Evercore ISI increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.