Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.23.

Intuit Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $614.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.07. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

