Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,928 shares of company stock worth $87,833,828 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $377.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

