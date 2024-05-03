Savant Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $225.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

