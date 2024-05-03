Savant Capital LLC Purchases 205 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $157.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average is $141.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.