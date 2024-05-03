Savant Capital LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,872,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,972,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,893,000 after acquiring an additional 648,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,271,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,645,000 after acquiring an additional 69,381 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,235,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,621,000 after acquiring an additional 450,459 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $70.50 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $94.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

