Savant Capital LLC Purchases 3,240 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $31,134,330.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 677,917,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,280,136,449.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,980,169 shares of company stock worth $970,759,660 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS opened at $164.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.68 and a 200-day moving average of $157.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

