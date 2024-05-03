Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 123.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSE. Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 29,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSE opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $241.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

