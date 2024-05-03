Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,352 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,932,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after acquiring an additional 548,206 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,208,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $149.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day moving average of $143.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

