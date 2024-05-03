Savant Capital LLC Sells 846 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 88,614 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Exelon by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Exelon by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 91,088 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $1,639,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.