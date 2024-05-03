Savant Capital LLC Sells 892 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 400.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,570,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,294,000 after buying an additional 2,857,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BCE by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,007,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,418 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in BCE by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,418,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BCE by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,318,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,908,000 after acquiring an additional 843,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,968,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,318,000 after purchasing an additional 835,871 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.56%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

