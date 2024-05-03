Savant Capital LLC Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $474.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.95. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

