Schroders (LON:SDR) Given New GBX 375 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 380 ($4.77) to GBX 375 ($4.71) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schroders from GBX 490 ($6.16) to GBX 489 ($6.14) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Schroders alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SDR

Schroders Stock Performance

Schroders Increases Dividend

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 348.20 ($4.37) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 376.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 396.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 346.20 ($4.35) and a one year high of GBX 480 ($6.03). The company has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,450.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $6.50. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is 9,166.67%.

Insider Transactions at Schroders

In related news, insider Richard Oldfield purchased 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 403 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of £253.89 ($318.92). 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schroders Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.