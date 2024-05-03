Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.