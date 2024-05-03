Scotiabank Downgrades UDR (NYSE:UDR) to Sector Perform

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

NYSE:UDR opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of UDR by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

