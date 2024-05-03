Scotiabank Increases Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$26.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.63.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

TSE GEI opened at C$22.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.44. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.45 and a 52-week high of C$23.40.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.5894955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gibson Energy

In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total value of C$1,268,298.56. In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 55,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.72, for a total value of C$1,268,298.56. Also, Director Khalid Muslih bought 7,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

