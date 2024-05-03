Scotiabank Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $213.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $211.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Shares of RSG opened at $186.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

