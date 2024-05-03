Scotiabank Lowers Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$75.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$88.00 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.45% from the company’s current price.

AFN has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.22.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

TSE AFN opened at C$49.85 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$47.07 and a 52-week high of C$64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.32. The firm has a market cap of C$947.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 5.9042146 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.