Scotiabank Raises CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$21.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CIX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of CI Financial and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.72.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$16.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.47. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$12.01 and a 52 week high of C$18.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.5093946 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

