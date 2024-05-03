Seaboard Co. (SEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 on May 20th

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Seaboard Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,274.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.54. Seaboard has a 52 week low of $3,048.01 and a 52 week high of $3,990.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $64.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 2.85%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

