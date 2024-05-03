Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Sealed Air worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

