Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

PAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

NYSE PAA opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 48.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

