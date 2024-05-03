Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.960-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.0 billion.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of SEM stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Featured Stories

