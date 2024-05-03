Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

ST stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $685,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

