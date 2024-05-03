Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Insider Charles Sweeney Purchases 250,000 Shares

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) insider Charles Sweeney purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$112,500.00 ($74,013.16).

Sequoia Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Sequoia Financial Group alerts:

Sequoia Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Sequoia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

About Sequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.