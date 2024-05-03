Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) Insider Charles Sweeney Purchases 250,000 Shares

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ – Get Free Report) insider Charles Sweeney purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$112,500.00 ($74,013.16).
Sequoia Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Sequoia Financial Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Sequoia Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.
About Sequoia Financial Group
Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third-party professional service firms primarily in Australia. It operates through Sequoia Licensees Services Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.
