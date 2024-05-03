Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.03.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after buying an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,382,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,452,000 after buying an additional 1,837,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

