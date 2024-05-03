Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 800.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.03.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

