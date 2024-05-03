Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Expands By 5.6%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aperam Price Performance

OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97. Aperam has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $30.49.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

