Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Expands By 5.6%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aperam Price Performance
OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97. Aperam has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $30.49.
Aperam Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aperam
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.