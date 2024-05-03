Short Interest in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Increases By 5.2%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 7,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,844.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 7,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 949.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 165,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 57,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $5.94 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $432.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.92 million. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.