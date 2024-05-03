Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Rises By 5.4%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,930,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 44,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,958,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 4,827,586 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,258,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 843,918 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 597,279 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 503.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 776,110 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $1,109,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $0.69 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $139.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.29.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

